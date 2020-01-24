Daily Briefing
Ten things you need to know today
- China death toll rises as coronavirus spreads into Europe
- Boris Johnson signs the Brexit withdrawal agreement
- Police unable to deal with the scale of fraud workload
- Surge in Labour membership as leadership race continues
- Charles tells Palestinians they deserve ‘justice and equality’
- Trump downplays injuries US troops' injuries in Iran strike
- Powerful earthquake kills at least 20 in Turkey
- Cheshire police identify who Manchester body parts belong to
- Taylor Swift reveals she has suffered from eating disorder
- Will Meghan intervene in the US presidential election?
