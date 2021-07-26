Will London’s Tube stations face more floods?

Flash flooding swept parts of London on Sunday afternoon, leading to the closure of many major roads, the abandoning of vehicles and the submerging of several Tube stations.

The London Fire Brigade took more than 1,000 flooding-related calls and had to rescue people trapped in cars, as well as those with flooded basements and collapsed ceilings, says the BBC. Met Police officers were drafted in to support the firefighters.

All overground trains between Chingford and Liverpool Street have been suspended due to the flooding on the tracks at Walthamstow Central station. Just got on to the last train to Chingford. #Walthamstow #London #chingford #TFL pic.twitter.com/m2GB8IXQTZ — TRAVELDAVEUK (@traveldaveuk) July 25, 2021

Several London Underground stations, including Covent Garden, Edgware Road, Kennington and Stockwell, were forced to close, as well as east London’s Pudding Mill Lane DLR station, which was entirely submerged by rainwater. Videos shared on social media showed what the London Evening Standard described as “torrents of water” gushing into the station, creating “a whirlpool” at the ticket barriers.

By Monday morning, just one station – Stepney Green in east London – remained closed due to flooding, with other stations closed due to staff shortages. Although the weather was warmer and drier on Monday than Sunday, more torrential rain is expected in the capital during the rest of the week.

But as shocking as yesterday’s London Underground flooding was, the Tube system’s vulnerability to flash flooding should not have come as a surprise to Transport for London.

Back in 2016, The Independent accessed an unpublished London Underground flood risk report which was funded after Hurricane Sandy submerged parts of the New York metro system in 2012. The report identified 85 Tube stations as being at “high risk” of flooding, including the particularly busy terminals of King’s Cross, London Bridge and Waterloo.

Across the city, Finsbury Park, Notting Hill Gate, Seven Sisters, Colliers Wood, Stockwell and Marble Arch were all in the top ten highest-risk stations.

The report found that both climate change and the “increased laying of asphalt over earth surfaces”, which puts more pressure on sewers, would contribute to increase flooding in London and subsequently the city’s underground system in the future. “London has been fortunate to escape the worst of recent storm events in the UK, but it is only a matter of time before heavy rainfall seriously affects London and the underground network,” it added.