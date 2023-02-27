Pollutants known as “forever chemicals”, which build up in the body, may be toxic and do not break down in the environment, have been found at significant levels at thousands of sites across the UK and Europe.

A major mapping project found that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) – a group of thousands of chemicals valued for their detergent properties – have made their way into water, soils and sediments.

The implications of the findings could be “staggering”, said NBC News. Here is what we know.

What actually are they?

PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. It is an umbrella term for a family of thousands of chemicals – “about 12,000 at the last count”, said The Guardian – that are so robust they won’t break down in the environment for tens of thousands of years, hence the nickname “forever chemicals”.

They are used in many “everyday products” including non-stick pans, food packaging, carpets and furniture, said Sky News. Therefore, said The Guardian, “you may not realise it but you have an intimate relationship with PFAS” because the human-made chemicals are “in your blood, your clothes, your cosmetics”.

Can they harm humans and if so how?

They certainly can. A US study that ran between 2005 and 2013, involving the collection of blood samples from about 69,000 people living near a plant in West Virginia that emitted the chemicals, found that there was a “probable link” between exposure to them and six diseases: high cholesterol, ulcerative colitis, thyroid disease, testicular cancer, kidney cancer and pregnancy-induced hypertension.

We can come into contact with PFAS compounds by drinking contaminated water or eating food grown or caught near to where the chemicals are produced. Foods commonly linked are fish, eggs, or milk, or livestock that has fed on contaminated land.

But to “fall foul of the worst effects”, said The Guardian, you would need to be exposed for a “sustained period of time to pretty high concentrations of the substances”, so most PFAS “health scandals” in the US and Europe have been related to contaminated drinking water supplies.

What about wildlife?

Drawing on more than 100 recent peer-reviewed studies of PFAS contamination in animals, the US-based Environmental Working Group found more than 120 unique PFAS compounds in animals, including some endangered or threatened species.